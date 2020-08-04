FILE - President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut of Microsoft buying TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which has one hundred million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump is effectively forcing the sale of the Chinese-owned TikTok

The potential sale of social media platform TikTok to Microsoft is leaving Canada with a sense of deja vu.

Experts say the country is once again being pressured to take sides in a debate about digital technology that seems driven more by politics than by policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump is effectively forcing the sale of the Chinese-owned TikTok, citing national-security concerns.

Microsoft has emerged as a potential buyer for the popular video-sharing app, seeking to buy its presence in the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Michael Geist, an expert in internet law from the University of Ottawa, says the issue feels like a replay of the debate over whether to allow Huawei technology into Canada’s 5G network.

He says Canada is once again uncomfortably pressured to take sides in the emerging global digital tech battle and may try to not get too involved in the TikTok talks.

The Canadian Press

ChinaDonald TrumpTikTok

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

Shots fired from one vehicle into a white Hyundai

LETTER: Reward offered to help relocate wallet lost in Maple Ridge

Grocery store worker trying to find his valuables – likely lost in a Good Samaritan’s van

LETTER: Conflicts growing between traffic and equestrians in Maple Ridge

She and her mount were clipped by a car in 1970s, leaving this rider fearful walking on 132nd Avenue

SHARE: Sunset seen from Jerry Sulina Park beautiful always moving for Maple Ridge walker

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

ON COOKING: Creating flavour when cooking meat

Chef Dez shares some ideas for preparing with marinades

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs fire ‘out of control’

Blaze grew from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Police lay out details of mental health response in Abbotsford over long weekend

APD officers assist mental health team for three hours yesterday, man sent to hospital with injury

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Most Read