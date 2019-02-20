B.C. pot giant Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tilray Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Hemp Hearts-maker Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million in cash and stock as the two companies aim to launch CBD-infused food and wellness products for North America.

The companies say the acquisition adds natural food products to Tilray’s portfolio and Manitoba Harvest will be able to tap the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company’s expertise in working with cannabinoids.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to approval, Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Six months after close Tilray will pay another $50 million in cash and $42.5 million in stock, and depending the achievement of certain milestones, the cannabis producer will issue another $49 million in company stock.

Manitoba Harvest, whose portfolio of products include Hemp Hearts, Hemp Oil and granola in stores such as Costco and Wal-Mart in Canada and the U.S., plans to launch a line of CBD-infused products south of the border this summer.

Tilray’s chief executive says Manitoba Harvest’s distribution network will help the cannabis grower accelerate its push to sell CBD products in the U.S. and Canada, where permissible.

READ MORE: Tilray buying Ontario cannabis company for $70 million

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge mom’s keepsakes missing at difficult time
Next story
UPDATE: Names keep adding to vaccine petition

Just Posted

Latest concept for 240th Street bridge cheaper, lower

No timeline though for second access to Maple Ridge suburb

Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday

Salvation Army leads people in walk-a-thon for homeless and hungry in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge begins community safety plan

Mayor says council elected with a “strong safety mandate”

Snow and ice leaving their mark on Maple Ridge roads

Public works wants to hear about potholes

Federal funding could finance Alouette fishway

Getting salmon back in to Alouette Lake goal of Maple Ridge conservation group

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Most Read