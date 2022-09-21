Tim Hortons launches its 26th annual smile cookie campaign

Tim Horton’s smile cookies can be purchased inside select restaurants or ordered through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery, with all proceeds going to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital/Special to The News)

From now until Sunday, Sept. 25, whenever someone buys a special smile cookie from their local Tim Hortons, they’ll be contributing to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This annual smile cookie campaign, which is entering its 26th year, contributes 100 per cent of its proceeds to a charity. For the second year in a row, the chosen charity for locations throughout the Lower Mainland is the BC Children’s Hospital.

Last year, this campaign raised $168,999.57 for the hospital, which Tim Hortons hopes to surpass this time around.

These special cookies are only available during this campaign and are made by specially hand decorating Tim Horton’s chocolate chunk cookies. Even though each cookie only costs $1, the company stressed just how much good campaigns like this do for the community.

“Proceeds raised from campaigns like smile cookie go directly towards ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art technology, and programs that support clinical care, to ensure that sick and injured children across B.C. receive the best care possible – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids,” said vice president of philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Rita Thodos in a press release.

To grab one of these special smile cookies, locals can visit one of the five Tim Hortons locations in Maple Ridge or the only Pitt Meadows location, which are all participating in the event, which runs until the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 25.

