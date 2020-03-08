Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

Tim Hortons will scrap part of its annual Roll Up The Rim contest this year as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Canada.

In a Saturday news release, the company said it will nix the contest cups, which players could roll up the rim of to reveal a prize.

“Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in our restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment,” the company said.

The company said $16 million prizes can still be won digitally, while another $14 million will be available to customers in stores, even if they are not playing.

Drink prizes will be given away in stores at random while bigger prizes like cars, TVs and reward miles will be handed out through the online portion of Roll Up The Rim.

The move comes as Canada records 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the majority in Ontario with 28 and B.C. with 27. In B.C., health officials say they’ve seen their first case of community transmission, along with an outbreak at a North Vancouver care home.

READ MORE: 6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

