(Time Magazine/Twitter)

Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year

The group is made up of four journalists and are the “guardians and the war on truth”

Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the “guardians and the war on truth.”

The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says “are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world.

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show. The magazine recognizes the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world “for better or for worse” during the past year.

The “guardians” are slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot and killed at the newspaper’s offices in June; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested; and two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar for nearly a year, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump to meet with Democrats about border wall, shutdown
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Just Posted

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Golden Ears Writers present holiday tales

The Golden Ears Writers are performing a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18.

Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected

Letter: ‘MRSS wrestling saved me’

Alumni asks school board to reconsider decision on Mount Crescent.

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

5 to start your day

Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit, Surrey man’s death prompts call for change and more

BCHL player lifts Canada West to second win at World Junior A Challenge

Chilliwack Chiefs player has a a three-point performance

Well-known B.C. snowmobile guide killed in rollover accident

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Housing prices in Vancouver are set to rise just 0.6 per cent

Climate change, receding glaciers increase landslide risk on B.C.’s Mount Meager

Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.

UK’s May lobbies EU leaders in fight to save Brexit deal

Top European Union officials ruled out Tuesday any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain.

Former Canadian diplomat detained in China amid rising tensions: reports

A former Canadian diplomat has been arrested in China, according to media reports and the international think tank he works for.

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says up to 25 cm expected by Monday night

Most Read