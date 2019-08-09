Tires torn on six Pitt Meadows vehicles overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there could be more

Vandals struck and slashed in the dead of night, in Pitt Meadows.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Friday that tires were slashed on six vehicles, with one of those cars sprayed with black paint, while another had some kind of orange liquid poured on it.

The incidents all happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, along Blakely and Bonson roads, in Pitt Meadows.

And police think there could be more instances of damage.

We suspect there is more and are appealing to the public to please file a police report if you experience a similar unfortunate circumstance, Sgt. Amanda Harnett said in a release.

We are also asking residents to check any security camera footage they may have. Further reports and witnesses can help us put together the pieces of this puzzle and may identify a suspect.

Barbara Broda said that someone slashed one of the tires on her son’s Camaro. She posted another photo of something sprayed across the trunk of the vehicle.

“It’s unbelievable what is going on in our neighbourhood,” she said.

The tire will cost $500 to replace but her son’s ICBC insurance deductible is for $500. The vehicle will be out of service a while the claim is processed, which means her son has to borrow a car to get to his job in White Rock.

She said she’ll now install security cameras outside.



