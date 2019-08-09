Tires torn on six Pitt Meadows vehicles overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there could be more

Vandals struck and slashed in the dead of night, in Pitt Meadows.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Friday that tires were slashed on six vehicles, with one of those cars sprayed with black paint, while another had some kind of orange liquid poured on it.

The incidents all happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, along Blakely and Bonson roads, in Pitt Meadows.

And police think there could be more instances of damage.

We suspect there is more and are appealing to the public to please file a police report if you experience a similar unfortunate circumstance, Sgt. Amanda Harnett said in a release.

We are also asking residents to check any security camera footage they may have. Further reports and witnesses can help us put together the pieces of this puzzle and may identify a suspect.

Barbara Broda said that someone slashed one of the tires on her son’s Camaro. She posted another photo of something sprayed across the trunk of the vehicle.

“It’s unbelievable what is going on in our neighbourhood,” she said.

The tire will cost $500 to replace but her son’s ICBC insurance deductible is for $500. The vehicle will be out of service a while the claim is processed, which means her son has to borrow a car to get to his job in White Rock.

She said she’ll now install security cameras outside.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. outdoor clubs get funding boost from province

Just Posted

Tires torn on six Pitt Meadows vehicles overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there could be more

Burrards lose game five of WLA semi-final

Game seven would be back in Maple Ridge on Sunday

Bear sighted in downtown Maple Ridge

Police tried to re-unite cubs with mom

Councillors want progress on Albion development

Maple Ridge will go to ALC with newest conceptual plan

Cyclist wins silver with Team Canada at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge athletes competing in cycling, water polo, softball

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at Langley skate park

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read