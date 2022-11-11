TODAY: Free for veterans

A few businesses and organizations in town offer freebies for veterans on Remembrance Day, as a way to say thanks for their service. (Black Press Media)

Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on today (Nov. 11) in recognition of Remembrance Day.

This Friday, any veterans or Canadian Armed Forces members either in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size.

“Each year, Tim Hortons and our 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude,” Schwan added.

In the meantime, TransLink is also coming to the table with a free offer of transit (including HandyDART) for veterans on Remembrance Day.

Holiday fares are in effect for most customers today (Nov. 11). But veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police, firefighters, Canadian Coast Guard, and BC Ambulance Services can present their badge, military ID, Veteran’s Service Card, or appear in uniform to receive free transit.

Today, veterans and other eligible customers are not required to tap their Compass Cards all day.

One accessible fare gate will be left open at all SkyTrain and SeaBus stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s a way to honour the service and sacrifices of past and present veterans, said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn.

“This Remembrance Day, TransLink is honoured to support those who have served and continue to serve our country,” Quinn said.

“On Nov. 11, we also want to acknowledge all the first responders who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and secure every day.”

And just across the Fraser River, in Langley, Mobil1 Lube Express + Tires is offering free oil changes to veterans and all who serve.

“Mobil1 Lube Express Walnut Grove is giving back this Remembrance Day to thos who make sacrifices for us all,” they posted to Facebook.

“We will be offering free oil changes for all veterans, military members (with veteran plates or ID,” they said, noting the service is for a warranty approved oil change on Nov. 11 or 12.

