Sept. 22 is the first day of fall. (The News files)

Today is the first day of fall

Rain forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows into October

Today is the first day of fall, as the autumnal equinox begins on Sept. 22 this year.

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts temperatures will be warmer than normal through September and October in Southern B.C., with near-normal precipitation.

The Weather Network is calling for typical seasonal rain all week and through the weekend, followed by sun and cloud next Monday through Wednesday, with highs of 22 C on Tuesday, followed by more rain until Oct. 5.

The equinox means there are equally divided amounts of day and night for today, and now days will begin to get shorter.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy rain, strong winds may bring power outages and localized flooding to Lower Mainland this week

Just Posted

Today is the first day of fall

Rain forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows into October

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows’ riding candidate provides early reaction to Horgan election announcement

Liberal’s Ashlie said decision to call election was irreponsible

Tight race for Maple Ridge-Mission during last election

Liberals, Greens have yet to pick their candidates for Oct. 24

Mobile mental health team coming to Maple Ridge

City one of six locations in B.C. getting a new ACT team

Maple Ridge students set to recieve new $125,000 playground

Funding is part of province’s Playground Equipment Program

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Heavy rain, strong winds may bring power outages and localized flooding to Lower Mainland this week

Environment Canada issues first storm warning of the fall

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Former worker at Surrey brewery claims he was bullied on the job

Human rights complaint to be heard against Surrey’s Central City Brewers and Distillers Ltd.

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Most Read