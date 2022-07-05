Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a report of a child falling in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Toddler airlifted to hospital after fall in Maple Ridge

The 3-year-old fell a little more than two metres

A toddler was airlifted to hospital as a precautionary measure after a scary fall Monday morning, July 4.

The 3-year-old fell off a pathway, and a little more than two metres down, what deputy chief Geoff Spriggs with Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, is calling a steep slope at the back of the house in the 12300 block of 267 Street in Maple Ridge.

First responders were called to the emergency just before 11 a.m..

“This was just like a pathway that was going from the back of the house up into the upper part of the backyard,” Spriggs described.

The child, he said, was awake, breathing, and alert, following the incident, and they did not injure their head, rather their foot.

But, given the nature of the distance they fell, and the fact that the air ambulance was already on its way, it was determined to airlift the child to hospital, he said.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that two paramedic ground crews and a helicopter responded to the incident and transferred one patient to hospital via helicopter.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the child was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and confirmed that police are investigating the fall.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

