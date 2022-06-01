An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

The child was having trouble staying afloat in the cold water

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

The Miss Pitt Meadows crowning ceremony during the opening ceremonies at Pitt Meadows Day in 2017. (The News files)
Miss Pitt Meadows 2019 finally gets to pass on her crown

Lindsey Willis is the executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society. (Special to The News)
Head of hospice society in Maple Ridge guest speaker at Caregivers Cafe for Seniors’ Week

The Jim’s Pizza facade improvement was one example city council looked at, with painting, signage, a new awning and planter boxes. (Special to The News)
Deadline waived for grants to improve look and security of downtown Maple Ridge businesses

Ramblers wrestling coach Kevin Menic, alumnus Ryan Hicks and current wrestlers Ashton Senko and Maddy Grof. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at national team trails