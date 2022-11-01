VPD release Top 10 suspects in the Sept. 18, 2022 Breakout Festival that resulted in $300,000 in damages. (VPD handout)

Top 10 most wanted: Police release photos of suspects in Breakout Festival riot

An estimated $300,000 in damages to PNE Amphitheatre after Lil Baby cancelled

Vancouver investigators have released photos of 10 “most wanted” suspects from this summer’s riot at the Breakout Festival that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to the PNE Amphitheatre.

Dozens of concert-goers became enraged on the evening of Sept. 18 after the day’s headline act Lil Baby cancelled last minute. Vandals caused more than $300,000 damage to the PNE, destroying food kiosks, overturning tables, climbing light fixtures, and sparking fights throughout the festival grounds and surrounding neighbourhoods.

“We promised to do everything we could to identify the people responsible for destroying property and putting other concert-goers in danger, and for the past six weeks we’ve poured through video and tips to identify our 10 most wanted,” Insp. Dale Weidman said in a statement.

“Now, we’re asking for your help to identify these suspects so we can continue to hold them accountable.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

The list of most-wanted suspects are based on social media footage, tips and other evidence collected by investigators.

Photos of additional suspects are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

“Every single one of these photos could represent a classmate, a friend, neighbour, or a family member,” Weidman said.

“If you’re one of the people in these photos, or you’re worried that embarrassing pictures of you could be released in the future, it’s not too late to come forward.”

Individual photos of the top 10 suspects can be found at vpd.ca/top-10.

