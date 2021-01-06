Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland is leaving for the new Surrey Police Service. (Special to The News)

Top cop leaving Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment

Hyland joins new Surrey Police Service later this month

The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s detachment commander is leaving for the new Surrey Police Service.

Superintendent Jennifer Hyland was announced as the first deputy chief constable of the service, and will start in her new position on Jan. 25.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Hyland to the Surrey Police Service as its newest deputy chief constable,” said Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, whose first day on the job was Dec. 14.

Hyland was his first hire.

“To say she is highly regarded is an understatement and I am looking forward to working together to build an exemplary police organization. The community will be well served having Jennifer Hyland as a member of the Surrey Police Service executive team. I am committed to bringing the best of policing to serve the citizens of Surrey.”

Hyland, a Maple Ridge native, has been a police officer for more than 20 years, beginning with the New Westminster Police Department in 1998. She moved to the RCMP in 2001, and served at the Ridge Meadows detachment from 2006-2014. At that time, Hyland went to North Vancouver with a promotion to inspector, then returned to her hometown in 2016 as the officer in charge.

READ ALSO: Ridge RCMP select new officer in charge

She has worked in a variety of sections, including serious crimes and plainclothes.

This year she received the 2020 International Association of Women Police award for mentoring and coaching. One of the deciding factors for the award being given to Hyland was a program she designed and implemented – an eight-lesson series focusing on key leadership skills and challenges facing female officers in a predominately male policing environment. The program has been successful in assisting female police officers with their advancement in leadership roles.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows top cop recognized with global award

Her detachment won the RCMP’s first “Innovation in Crime Reduction Award” for its work in social media communications in 2019.

 


