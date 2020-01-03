Top dollar home in Maple Ridge almost $5 million

And top 10 highest valued homes here all over $2M

Compared to the astronomical costs of some homes in Vancouver that now reach into the 30, or 40 or 50 millions of dollars, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows top 10 priciest homes ring in at a fraction of that, although you’ll still need a healthy bank balance to buy one.

According to BC Assessment figures for 2019, the home with the highest value this year in Maple Ridge is at 12930 – 203rd St., and its value rings in at just under $5 million.

After that, the second priciest home is on 127 Place and 228th Street, and is worth $3.7 million.

From there, the third- to 10-most highly valued homes in Maple Ridge, all range between $3.4 million, down to $2.9 million.

B.C. Assessment released figures Thursday that show an overall reduction in single-family home values, as of July 2019, with a decline of six per cent in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, when compared to housing values in July 2018.

Such a decrease showed that a typical house valued at $820,000 in Maple Ridge in July 2018, was worth $768,000, in July 2019. In Pitt Meadows, a house valued at $871,000 in July 2018, was worth $821,000 in July 2019.

In Pitt Meadows, the current highest valued home is located next to the highest-valued home in Maple Ridge.

That Pitt Meadows home is located across the Maple Ridge border and is at 12929 – 203rd St., and is assessed at $4.2 million. The next-most highly valued property is on Ford Road and is worth $3.48 million.

No properties in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows made it on to the top 100 list in the Lower Mainland.



