Top Stories 2019: New all-weather fields in Maple Ridge have a positive impact

Maple Ridge will also use facilities for BC Summer Games

West Coast Auto Group FC began scheduling teams on the new fields as soon as they were given the all-clear, said Susan Carr, director of the local soccer club. (THE NEWS – files)

The completion of two new all-weather fields in Maple Ridge is a welcome addition for local sports teams to an already recently improved athletic hub in the town centre.

The fields at Thomas Haney secondary were completed in the fall and local teams didn’t waste any time lacing up to take in the new facilities.

In the past two years, the city has built four new all-weather playing grounds.

In addition to the two fields by the secondary school, the city also completed projects at Arthur Peake/Golden Ears Field (23125 – 116th Ave.) and Karina LeBlanc Field (21970 – 124th Ave.) in 2018.

“By all accounts, it seems that all users are really happy with them,” Carr said.

“The addition of the three new fields, Telosky [Thomas Haney secondary], plus Golden Ears across the street, has had a very positive impact on our youth and adult teams with regards to practices and games.”

The investment by the city means more field access, which means local programs can grow and attract more youth and adults, Carr added.

“It’s crucial that a growing community like ours provides positive spaces for every age to engage in their sport of choice, contributing to a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

The new fields will also be a welcome addition for the BC Summer Games as thousands are expected to visit Maple Ridge in the summer of 2020.

“With the 2020 BC Summer Games coming, we will really have a huge opportunity to showcase all of our fields as athletes come from across the province to play in our back yard,” she said.

The BC Summer Games are scheduled to begin July 23.

