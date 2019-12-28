A new 51-unit supportive housing building opened on Burnett Street in September. (Neil Corbett – THE NEWS)

Top Stories 2019: Supportive housing announcements to come in new year: Maple Ridge mayor

The city is working towards a ‘abstinence-based model’

The City of Maple Ridge has not yet announced plans for a new permanent supportive housing facility, but expects to share more information in the new year.

“I do expect to see announcements come. We’re working on several pieces, along with senior government,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

“These take time to do due-diligence on viability, on how they’re funded, and to have all of the foundational structure that works for the province, but also that works for the city.”

However, Morden does know that the new supportive housing model will be different than what is currently in place.

“It will be in an abstinence-based model. It will ensure that there are steps there for people to move forward in their lives, as opposed to continue in a same space… not moving forward,” he said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge homeless camp closes, works starts on park: city

Residents who remained at Anita Place Tent City when it closed in September were moved to a new 51-unit supportive housing building that opened on Burnett Street that same month.

Garibaldi Ridge is a self-contained modular housing complex with on-site support operated in partnership with BC Housing and Coast Mental Health.

Support services include outreach workers, wellness checks, life-skills training, employment assistance and referral to community services and support groups, according to BC Housing.

There are currently 16 tenants enrolled in Coast Mental Health’s Opioid Replacement Therapy program, according to Susan Hancock, senior manager of communications and community development with the organization.

“These tenants are overseen by an onsite doctor and working towards an abstinence-based lifestyle,” she said “These are people who have spent many years living outside and undiagnosed with serious health concerns.”

Coast Mental Health also operates a 53-unit facility on Royal Crescent Avenue that opened in 2018, as well as a 51-unit facility on Brown Avenue.

“We’re pretty pleased with the progress that we’ve made in one year,” Morden said. “Our city is in a better place than when it was a year ago with a camp that’s been resolved and that is good. However, we know that that didn’t solve a social problem that exists. That is why we launched our Community Social Safety Plan to ensure that we do have a forward-thinking plan.”

READ MORE: Garibaldi Ridge housing open in Maple Ridge

Earlier this year, council announced in its 2019 strategic plan it will work with the community and senior levels of government to develop a “multi-faceted Community Safety Plan”

“So that’s going to ensure that the crime is responded to, that people can get the help that they need when they are willing, ready and able to accept that and take those steps,” Morden said.

“We’ve got a vision and it’s going to take a long time. It’s not going to happen overnight and, in the interim, we’re going to take many immediate steps and continue to make those until this long-term plan, which I don’t see as coming to full fruition for several years,” he added.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Pedestrian struck on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Top Stories 2019: Supportive housing announcements to come in new year: Maple Ridge mayor

The city is working towards a ‘abstinence-based model’

50 letters: The story of Douglas and Margaret

Warning: this story contains graphic content that some may find offensive. Marg.… Continue reading

Trees cut on Maple Ridge’s iconic Fern Crescent

Two dead hemlocks cut down near road

Update: Pedestrian struck on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane southbound as police investigate.

Fewer people needed Christmas hamper help

Only 388 families from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows signed up

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

Most Read