Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Police has linked a white Dodge Durango to the city’s fourth homicide in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019. (Vancouver Police)

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

A torched vehicle found on Vancouver’s West Side has been linked to the fatal shooting last week in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead in his car near West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 16.

On Monday, police said they have seized a white Dodge Durango that had been set on fire and found near West 22nd Avenue and Yew Street around midnight on the day of the shooting.

Officers have released a photo of the SUV, which has an older style roof rack, and are asking anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in that area that night to come forward.

“Even the smallest piece of information can be crucial to the investigation,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but have said Kumar was not known to them and did not have any “obvious connections” to a life of crime.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or other information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



