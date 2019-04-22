Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police has linked a white Dodge Durango to the city’s fourth homicide in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019. (Vancouver Police)

A torched vehicle found on Vancouver’s West Side has been linked to the fatal shooting last week in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead in his car near West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 16.

On Monday, police said they have seized a white Dodge Durango that had been set on fire and found near West 22nd Avenue and Yew Street around midnight on the day of the shooting.

Officers have released a photo of the SUV, which has an older style roof rack, and are asking anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in that area that night to come forward.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

“Even the smallest piece of information can be crucial to the investigation,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but have said Kumar was not known to them and did not have any “obvious connections” to a life of crime.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or other information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

Just Posted

Maple Ridge MP hosts morning meeting on budget

Registration through chamber of commerce

Letter: ‘Alouette dam not for flood control’

‘Building out further on the floodplain not without risk.’

Old Maple Ridge church has big birthday

St. John the Divine now 160 years

Being Young: ‘Golden period,’ after exams

I should be plenty entertained over the summer.

Presbyterians of Port Hammond

The core group of the Ladies Aid were the wives of the men on the managing board.

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Surrey’s Holland Park

Couple ‘devastated’ after mementos of late son stolen again from front yard

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Most Read