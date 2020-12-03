Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Road, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

It has not yet been confirmed whether a pickup truck found abandoned and on fire Thursday morning (Dec. 3) in Abbotsford is related to a homicide an hour earlier in Surrey.

The fire occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Lefeuvre Road near Myrtle Avenue in the Bradner area of Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service were called to the scene and, as of noon, the road was still blocked to traffic.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said all she could confirm is that police are investigating a vehicle fire.

Meanwhile, police in Surrey are investigating a homicide that occurred at about 5:30 a.m. after they were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision in an alley in the 13700 block of 75A Ave. in the Newton area.

RELATED: Woman, 30, dead after early-morning crash, shooting in Surrey

Officers found a 30-year-old woman who died from gunshot wounds.

RCMP said early indications are that a second vehicle was involved in the shooting and that they are combing the area for evidence, including video surveillance.

It’s common in these types of killings for the suspect vehicle – usually stolen – to be torched in another community immediately afterwards to destroy any potential evidence.

“A burned-car investigation in itself isn’t necessarily suspicious, but when it’s closely followed by a shooting or homicide, obviously it’s something that piques our interest,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on Thursday morning at a media briefing about the killing.


Most Read