Tornado reported near Hayward Lake in Mission

Environment Canada is reporting that a “possible” tornado occurred in Mission near Hayward Lake on Sept. 16..

According to a Tweet on ECCC Weather British Columbia’s Twitter account, the agency received reports and footage of the tornado.

“After further investigation, there was evidence of rotation on Doppler radar suggesting an F0 tornado, however the status will remain possible.”

We received reports & footage of a possible tornado near Hayward Lake (NW of Mission, BC) on the afternoon of Sept 16, 2018. After further investigation, there was evidence of rotation on Doppler radar suggesting a F0 tornado, however the status will remain "POSSIBLE". #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/McFz3rkdM9 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 18, 2018

The last reported tornadoes in the Lower Mainland occurred near Coquitlam on May 1, 1988 and another near Pitt Meadows on March 10, 1991. Both were F0.

A tornado rated an F0 has winds speeds between 64 to 116 km/h. The damage from a F0 tornado is light.

More to come.