Cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park during the annual Tour de Cure in 2022. Organizers are advising motorists to drive with caution in the Fraser Valley Aug. 26 - 27 as more than 1,500 cyclists will be participating in the fundraising event. (Photo: Jenna Hauck)

Tour de Cure issues traffic advisory for Aug. 26-27

Charity cycling event to begin at Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Hundreds of cyclists are set to hit the roads this weekend in B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser.

The Tour de Cure raises money for the B.C. Cancer Foundation and event organisers want to get the word out to motorists to take care on the roads.

“Motorists in the Fraser Valley are urged to be cautious and keep roadways safe as over 1,500 riders participate in the annual Tour de Cure cycling event this weekend, August 26th and 27th,” notes a press release about the charity bike ride.

The Tour de Cure is running on a two-day format this year. On day one (Aug. 26), cyclists will depart from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. and travel along two different routes of their choice—one is 100 kilometres and the other is 150 kilometres—before ending at Chilliwack Heritage Park, where they’ll camp out for the night.

On Day two (Aug. 27), riders will leave Chilliwack Heritage Park at 8 a.m. and bike one 100-kilometre route to Hope Memorial Park.

The charity event has raised more than $116 million for cancer research over the years.

According to the release, “Every dollar raised by these cyclists stays in B.C., advancing breakthroughs and innovation across BC Cancer’s world-class centres and research programs.”

For more information Tour de Cure, or on the various cycling routes, visit tourdecure.ca.


