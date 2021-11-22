Toy run to remember man killed at Christmas Eve party 10 years ago in Surrey

‘We decide to give back in a bigger way to kids,’ says Bradley McPherson’s mother

A new toy run in Surrey will remember Bradley McPherson, killed at a Newton house party nearly a decade ago.

Toys collected during “The Magic of Christmas” drive will be donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, this Saturday (Nov. 27) at South Surrey’s Mainland Whisky.

“As we approach the 10-year mark of losing Brad, we decide to give back in a bigger way to kids,” said McPherson’s mother, Susan Simning, a Langley resident.

On Christmas Eve in 2011, McPherson, 28, was shot to death in the living room of a house in Newton. His killer, Russell Bidesi, lost an appeal of his second-degree conviction last June.

An annual Burnouts in the Sky car show, first held in 2013, raises money in McPherson’s name, for student scholarships. Last August’s event included a cruise through parts of Surrey and Langley.

“The Magic of Christmas toy run is the first of many that we will do to honour him,” notes a Facebook event post.

“Please join us and bring any new unwrapped toy to donate,” the post adds. “All toys (no stuffies) are welcome but there always seems to be a more dominant need for older children – gift cards are a good one. The list of ideas can be found on the website www.lmcb.ca.”

Mainland Whiskey is located at #107-3425 189 St., South Surrey.

“Vehicles are welcome to just drive up and drop their presents at the gate to one of our volunteers,” the event post explains. “Or to make it even more fun, decorate your vehicles, bring the family and the kids can see “Santa” for photos, go to the hot chocolate station, and the adults can sample some of the delicious whisky being served by the hosts at Mainland Whisky. There will also be a catered food truck BBQ onsite to feed your bellies.”

More event details are posted to burnoutsinthesky.com, or call Sue, 604-360-7455.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

