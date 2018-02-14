Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Even innocent plastic items such as toothbrushes that are left on B.C. beaches are leaching toxic metals into the water, a SFU study released Wednesday suggests.

Researchers found that plastic particles as small as five millimetres release toxic metals into the environment.

“While extremely high levels of the four metals were found in certain items, all items carried traces of them,” said researcher Leah Bendell.

“This can pose significant toxicological threats and impair the health of coastal ecosystems.”

Environmental engineering master student Bertrand Munier spent four weeks collecting more than 15o pieces of plastic debris from nine beaches along the Burrard Inlet.

The junk included toys, personal hygiene items, bicycle parts and food packaging.

The researchers found varying traces of metals, cadmium, zinc, copper and lead in every piece of debris.

“Even something as innocuous as a child’s toy left on the beach will provide a sorption site for metals, which will then break down into fragments that could then allow the entry of toxic metals into coastal food webs,” Bendell said.

She warned that World Economic Forum estimates show the total mass of plastics in our oceans will outweigh the biomass of fish by 2050.

Previous story
Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes
Next story
UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Just Posted

Burrards win u-15 B.C. field title

Finally defeat Coquitlam in championship final.

UPDATE: Snow closes road into Golden Ears Park

This is the second time this season that the park has been closed to traffic

Medals and more for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Two members qualify for nationals.

Garibaldi club building a robot

Competition ignites a passion for science and tech

Schools in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows open today

All school buses are on regualur routes.

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Police say they are responded and victims are being reported

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Most Read