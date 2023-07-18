Tractor stolen from Maple Ridge therapeutic horse riding facility

The non-profit that provides equine programs for those with disabilities

This green John Deere tractor was allegedly stolen from the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association. (Special to The News)

A green John Deere tractor necessary for maintenance at a Maple Ridge horse riding facility that provides therapy for children and adults with disabilities, has allegedly been stolen.

In the early morning of hours of Friday, July 14, a person or persons allegedly broke into the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association at 13345 Park Ln., by 216 Street and 132 Avenue, and loaded the green and yellow John Deere 200 CX front loader onto a flat deck trailer.

Anne Hamilton, whose daughter rides at the centre, noted, that not only did the thief get away with the tractor, but the paddock and fencing were also damaged.

“This tractor and grading attachment is essential for so many tasks on the farm making a safe therapy exercise and social development program for neurodivergent children and adults … People like my daughter who has been riding here for years,” wrote Hamilton online.

Barn manager Jen Hopia said the vehicle went through the front fence of the facility and broke three 12 foot by six foot boards, and they busted the locks off of two of the storage buildings.

Video captured one man entering the facility, said Hopia, and she added, this particular person seemed to know where they were going.

The tractor was loaded onto the flat deck on the road, just off camera, and was spotted on the flat deck trailer with an older model, beige, car – compared to something like a Valiant – turning west onto 132 Avenue.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed they responded to a break and enter at that location and are looking into the theft.

“This is currently an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Guay with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

Hopia said the replacement cost of the tractor is about $10,000.

“We just pretty much lost our only way of maintaining 20 acres, in terms of repairing the roads here. We have gravel driveways, so we use it to repair them on a regular basis,” she explained.

There is also a trail system for riders through the property that has to be maintained and they use the tractor to mow the blackberry brambles back from the main driveway that leads to the office.

Hopia also noted that before the person loaded the tractor onto the flat deck, they removed a John Deere mower that was attached to it at the time.

“In less that two minutes they were able to remove the mower, ” she said, noting that the attachment was damaged and usually required two people to remove.

The following day, Saturday, July 15, about 7:30-8 a.m. Sue Pentecost While witnessed the tractor and the beige car being towed west along Lougheed Highway around Dewdney Trunk Road, by Real Canadian Superstore.

“There was a steel ramp where the tractor and car would have driven onto the flatbed and it was leaning up against the car,” she described, noting that the car looked like a late 1960s model that also had rust spots.

Hopia is asking anyone with information to give her a call at 604-329-4135.

She said programming at the facility has wrapped up for the summer but they will need the tractor to have everything up and running for the fall.

Police are looking for witnesses, video surveillance, or dash cam footage from the area. Anyone who knows the location of the tractor or have any additional information for police are being asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.