TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 1 backed up following crash

Eastbound lanes moving at a snail’s pace

Headed east right not?

It’s probably a good idea to avoid Highway 1. A crash near the Sumas Way exit has backed traffic up all the way to Mt. Lehman. As of 4:25 p.m., traffic was still moving a snail’s pace.

Previous story
Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest protesters at modular housing site

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP arrest protesters at modular housing site

Royal Crescent protesters released after 45 minutes

Langley rep fastpitch squad goes 8-0 in White Rock tourney

The Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 rep A team took top honours in the Pride and Power Tournament.

New walk-in clinic tries to ease pain in Maple Ridge

Facing same challenge of hiring doctors

Young mother and business owner running for Pitt Meadows council

Ariane Jaschke said new perspectives needed

Looking Back: The year Pitt Meadows Day was cancelled

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1948 late May Fraser Valley flood.

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Most Read