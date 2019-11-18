Traffic bylaw change gets final OK

Maple Ridge follows rest of B.C., not allowing biking on sidewalks

Maple Ridge has banned cycling on sidewalks. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge council has given final reading to a change to the Highway and Traffic Bylaw, ensuring that riding bicycles is no longer allowed on city sidewalks.

Fourth reading was granted at the Nov. 12 meeting, with city bylaws taking an educational approach to informing people about the changes.

The change means Maple Ridge follows all other B.C. cities, except New Westminster, in banning cycling on sidewalks, as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

“There are not going to be any tickets issued for safe and responsible conduct on our streets,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

“This is about respectful use of our sidewalks.”

He added that the changes will put Maple Ridge on the same footing as other B.C. cities as the region tries to deal with micro-mobility vehicles, such as powered skateboards and scooters.

Staff told council that the bylaw will be enforced on a complaint basis and that there will be an education component to the enforcement.

Coun. Kiersten Duncan remained opposed, saying it will be difficult to enforce and make it difficult for cyclists.

“We simply don’t have the appropriate cycling infrastructure,” she said.

Maple Ridge changed its Highway and Traffic bylaw in 2009 to allow safe cycling on sidewalks.

Two years ago, the city’s transportation advisory committee recommended banning cyclists on only four major sidewalks in the downtown.



