Some of the proposed work that will be done to the intersection of Harris Road and 124 Avenue to calm traffic in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

Traffic calming coming to Park Road corridor in Pitt Meadows

Work to begin at Harris Road and 124 Avenue

Traffic calming measures are being implemented around Langley Farmer’s Market in Pitt Meadows, with more to come along the Park Road stretch at a future date.

Improvements that can’t come soon enough for Pitt Meadows resident Greg Smith, who has been raising concerns about the Park Road stretch for more than two years.

At the April 2 meeting, he described the two-block stretch of 192A Street as a speedway. Using the crosswalk at the intersection of 192A St. and Davison Road, Smith said is like taking “your life into your hands sometimes.

“Even with eye contact, people just blow right by you. It’s crazy.”

However, Smith believes the improvements recommended in the city’s report do not address residents’ concerns.

“Paint on the road is not going to slow anybody down. You have to physically slow them down,” he said, bringing up the difference between calming measures taken along the east end of Park Road, where there are already soft bumps and stop signs to slow traffic.

“It’s ridiculous, and we have nothing at our end,” said Smith.

Council approved an extension of the Harris Road median, making the grocery store only accessible via 124 Avenue. There will be road sign improvements along with those to traffic lines and the removal of foliage to better inform traffic and improve sight lines.

There will also be a dedicated left-turn lane, with a traffic light for southbound traffic turning onto 124 Ave. from Harris Rd.

Also, concrete bollards at the Harris Rd. and 124 Ave. crosswalk will be removed as they impede pedestrian mobility because they narrow the sidewalk width.

At the bend where 192A St. turns into 124 Ave., signs will be installed, informing traffic of the reduced speed limit from 30 km/h to 20 km/h, and a textured median will also be installed to buffer oncoming traffic.

Again foliage will cleared to improve sight lines and the fence will be relocated on the inside radius. The bike path will be extended with new bike route signage and Stop pavement marking will be installed at Davidson along with a replacement of the stop sign to reduce the potential for accidents.

The estimated construction costs of this work will be around $37,000.

Other calming measures were referred back to city staff to take into account concerns raised at the meeting.

These included measures to be taken at the intersection of 192A Street and Park Road, Park Road and 193 Street, 193 Street and Bonson Road and Bonson Road to Lougheed Highway.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall doesn’t have a firm timeline but expects the work to begin fairly soon.

He also felt good referring the rest of the proposals back to staff for improvement and is hoping to get more information about speed cushions on collector roads, like Park Road, which he is not a fan of.

“We want to get it right as opposed to anything else,” said Dingwall.

“If we can focus and do something different that achieves those goals then we might have to come up with some extra dollars to do that, I think that is in the community interest and the public safety interest,” he said.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. doctor convicted in ‘ski rage’ attack on boy
Next story
Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Just Posted

Traffic calming coming to Park Road corridor in Pitt Meadows

Work to begin at Harris Road and 124 Avenue

Junior Olympian indoor archery championships in Maple Ridge

Sunday at the Leisure Centre gym.

Maple Ridge featured in upcoming TIC play Deathtrap

Play runs April 4 to 20 in Langley

Opinion: ‘No one in Maple Ridge wants a tent city’

‘I believe Burnett Street will be quiet.’

Vancouver drag queen to do story time in Maple Ridge

Mina Mercury will be at the launch of Seedibles Café

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Plan to put hydrogen trains on interurban line from Surrey to Chilliwack picks up speed

Group pitching 99-kilometre, 90-minute route with 12 stops that they say would serve 1.2M people

Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record prices

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Homeless man recovers from lung surgery with Cloverdale community’s help

Cloverdale community fundraises to help find a temporary home for ‘Irish’ as he recovers from surgery

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Most Read