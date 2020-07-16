TRAFFIC: Dump truck rear ends small car on Highway 7 in Pitt Meadows

Crews are on scene this morning (Thursday, July 16, 2020) westbound Highway 7 at Old Dewdney Truck Road after a dump truck rear ended a car. (Drive BC photo)

First responders are on the scene of a vehicle incident where a dump truck rear ended a small car westbound Highway 7 at Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

Pitt Meadows firefighters were dispatched around 11 a.m. Thursday and currently remain on scene with BC Ambulance.

Firefighters confirmed the driver of the “small blue car” was able to exit the vehicle and at this time believe sustained minor injuries.

The right lane and centre lane are currently block and traffic is backing up.

Expect delays and drive with care.

#BCHwy7 – Vehicle incident westbound at Old Dewdney Trunk Rd. Emergency crews are on scene. The right lane and centre lane are blocked. Traffic is getting by in the left lane. Please drive with care and expect delays. #PittMeadows #MapleRidge pic.twitter.com/TftMv4fDpg — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 16, 2020

