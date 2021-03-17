TRAFFIC: Crash on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows causing delays

An ambulance can be seen responding to the scene of a crash on Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Drive BC)

A vehicle incident on Lougheed Highway westbound at Old Dewdney Trunk Road is causing traffic delays in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday morning.

The HOV and right turn lane are blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who reported the incident at 7:10 a.m.

Expect delays in the area.

UPDATE – #BChwy7 vehicle incident WB at Old Dewdney Trunk Road. The HOV and right turn lane are blocked. Expect delays in the area.#PittMeadows — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 17, 2021

Pitt MeadowsTraffic