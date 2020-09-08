Drivers are alerted to expect early morning traffic delays on Highway 7 between 240th and 272nd streets Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as BC Hydro works to repair downed power lines. (Google Maps)

TRAFFIC: Crews clearing downed power lines on Highway 7 in Maple Ridge

Westbound left lane has re-opened

Crews are still working Tuesday morning to re-open a section of the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge after high winds on Monday caused a tree to fall and damage several power lines.

The transporation ministry is alerting drivers to expect delays Tuesday morning on Highway 7 between 240th and 272nd streets as BC Hydro works to repair the power lines.

RELATED: Family trapped as fallen wires shut down Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge

After Monday’s high winds a fallen tree in the area knocked six poles and lines down across the roadway.

“Due to the scale of damage and for the safety of the crews, drivers may experience delays as BC Hydro works to repair the downed lines across two kilometres of the road between 240th and 272nd streets,” the ministry said.

Westbound left lane was re-opened to traffic around 8 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. there were still about 87 customers without power. It is expected to restored by noon Tuesday.

