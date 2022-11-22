Traffic delays are coming to South Bonson in Pitt Meadows. (Google/Special to The News)

Traffic delays are coming to South Bonson in Pitt Meadows. (Google/Special to The News)

Traffic delays begin in South Bonson area of Pitt Meadows

Single-lane alternating traffic for the next three months Harris Road, Airport Way

A lengthy roadwork project will delay traffic in the South Bonson neighbourhood of Pitt Meadows well into the new year.

The ongoing roadwork on Harris Road and Airport Way begins on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Residents should expect single-lane alternating traffic for the next three months on:

• Harris Road, between Airport Way and Fieldstone Walk,

• Airport Way between Baynes Road and Golden Ears Way,

• and at the Airport Way/Harris Road roundabout.

This work is expected to take place from Monday to Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and is related to third-party utility improvements.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents give generously to poppy campaign

Residents should expect delays and use alternate routes. The city is asking drivers to obey traffic control personnel and signs at all times.

READ ALSO: Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital
Next story
PODCAST: The Burden family reveal their finance strategies for their real time reno

Just Posted

Traffic delays are coming to South Bonson in Pitt Meadows. (Google/Special to The News)
Traffic delays begin in South Bonson area of Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Flames are close to first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames tops in conference, close to PJHL league lead

Tanya Skandalis said her truck should be restored to the condition before thieves stole her catalytic converter. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Catalytic converter theft leads to ICBC headaches for Maple Ridge couple

Some of the homeless in Maple Ridge donated this art piece plus cash for Branch 88’s poppy campaign. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents give generously to poppy campaign