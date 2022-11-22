Traffic delays begin in South Bonson area of Pitt Meadows

Single-lane alternating traffic for the next three months Harris Road, Airport Way

Traffic delays are coming to South Bonson in Pitt Meadows. (Google/Special to The News)

A lengthy roadwork project will delay traffic in the South Bonson neighbourhood of Pitt Meadows well into the new year.

The ongoing roadwork on Harris Road and Airport Way begins on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Residents should expect single-lane alternating traffic for the next three months on:

• Harris Road, between Airport Way and Fieldstone Walk,

• Airport Way between Baynes Road and Golden Ears Way,

• and at the Airport Way/Harris Road roundabout.

This work is expected to take place from Monday to Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and is related to third-party utility improvements.

Residents should expect delays and use alternate routes. The city is asking drivers to obey traffic control personnel and signs at all times.