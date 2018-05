Car with smash windshield in westbound lane of Lougheed Highway.

Traffic was affected in the area in front of West Gate mall. (THE NEWS)

Multiple RCMP vehicles were called to west Maple Ridge at around 5 p.m. for a traffic incident.

A black car in a westbound lane of Lougheed Highway had a smashed windshield as officers interviewed witnesses in the area of 207th Street, in front of West Gate Centre.

A pedestrian was hit, according to reports.

An air ambulance was seen in the area around the same time. Traffic was affected as police vehicles block lanes.

• More to follow.