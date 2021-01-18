TRAFFIC: Lougheed Highway cleared in Maple Ridge, expect congestion

Earlier, eastbound lanes at Jim Robson Way were closed

A vehicle incident is blocking the eastbound lanes on Lougheed Highway at Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Google)

Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been cleared after two Monday morning vehicle incidents reported.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported a “serious” vehicle incident on Lougheed Highway west of 240th Street around 7 a.m. that required closing down that stretch of roadway to traffic.

*** Update *** Lougheed Highway is now completely open to all traffic. Thanks again for your patience on your morning commute. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) January 18, 2021





However, just around 7:15 a.m. RCMP announced the highway had re-opened.

Then, the eastbound lanes on Lougheed Highway at Jim Robson Way were closed after a vehicle incident was reported around 7:15 a.m.

The area was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

Expect delays in the area due to congestion.

CLEAR – #BCHwy7 – Eastbound lanes that were closed At Jim Robson Way due to a vehicle incident have been cleared. Expect delays due to congestion in the area. #MapleRidgeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 18, 2021

