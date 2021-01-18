TRAFFIC: Lougheed Highway cleared in Maple Ridge, expect congestion

Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been cleared after two Monday morning vehicle incidents reported.
Ridge Meadows RCMP reported a “serious” vehicle incident on Lougheed Highway west of 240th Street around 7 a.m. that required closing down that stretch of roadway to traffic.
*** Update *** Lougheed Highway is now completely open to all traffic. Thanks again for your patience on your morning commute.
— Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) January 18, 2021
However, just around 7:15 a.m. RCMP announced the highway had re-opened.
Then, the eastbound lanes on Lougheed Highway at Jim Robson Way were closed after a vehicle incident was reported around 7:15 a.m.
The area was cleared around 7:30 a.m.
Expect delays in the area due to congestion.
CLEAR – #BCHwy7 – Eastbound lanes that were closed At Jim Robson Way due to a vehicle incident have been cleared. Expect delays due to congestion in the area. #MapleRidgeBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 18, 2021
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
