As the Lougheed Highway opened up for travel in both directions past Agassiz last week, traffic backed up through the townsite. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Traffic on Hwy. 7 remains restricted from Agassiz to Hope

Pumps functioning well in Harrison

Travel and work continue along Highway 7 past Agassiz as road crews work to restore normalcy.

Mudslides between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road and in the Ruby Creek area near hope stranded hundreds of travellers along the Lougheed Highway last week. West of Agassiz (through the Mount Woodside/Harrison Mills area) is open for regular two-way travel. Drivers are advised to drive to conditions, particularly since more heavy rain is on the way to the Fraser Valley this week.

Highway 7 east of Agassiz heading to Hope is open to essential travel only.

The Ministry of Transportation states essential travel includes:

  • Transporting essential goods and supplies (fuel, food, water, etc.)
  • Transporting livestock or agricultural products
  • Returning to a farm to care for animals
  • Responding to search and rescue and other emergency operations
  • Urgent medical treatments
  • Transporting essential personnel
  • Highway repair and maintenance
  • Returning to your principal home
  • Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people
  • Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

At this time, don’t travel on restricted roadways for:

  • Vacation and tourism
  • Visiting family or friends for social reasons
  • Recreational activities
  • Casual shopping

Checkpoints along this stretch of the Lougheed Highway are in place and restrictions are enforced.

Highway 1 is open to essential traffic only in both directions between exits 135 and 171 (Old Hope-Princeton Highway, Hope to east of Chilliwack). Expect delays due to congestion.

The District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs remain under states of local emergency as of Monday morning. In a Saturday morning Facebook post, Harrison Coun. Michie Vidal said the village’s pumps are functioning well with some debris collecting at the gates. That evening, Mayor Leo Facio confirmed the debris had been removed and water levels have receded in both the Miami River and in Harrison Lake.

