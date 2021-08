Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:32 a.m.

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes are open.

A westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley is backing up traffic all the way to Abbotsford.

A truck crashed and rolled over into a ditch near 264th Street and emergency crews are blocking the left lane. Vehicles are backed up all the way to Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

The crash was first reported just after 6 a.m., and emergency crews are still on scene as of 8:05 a.m..

