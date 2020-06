A stalled vehicle on the Haney Bypass is impacting traffic Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Google Maps)

A stalled vehicle westbound on the Haney Bypass, west of Kanaka Way in Maple Ridge is impacting traffic Tuesday morning.

The highway is reduced to single lane alternating traffic, according to DriveBC who reported the incident just after 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Expect delays.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

maple ridgePitt MeadowsTraffic