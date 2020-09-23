TRAFFIC: Vehicle stall westbound Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

DriveBC reported a vehicle stall westbound on Lougheed Highway just after Old Dewdney Trunk Road Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

A vehicle has stalled westbound on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows, just after Old Dewdney Trunk Road Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Transportation reports.

DriveBC reported the incident before 7:30 a.m.

The left lane is blocked and crews are on route.

“Please drive with care and expect delays,” DriveBC said.

#BCHwy7 – Vehicle stall westbound, just after the Old Dewdney Trunk Rd intersection in #PittMeadows. The left lane is blocked. Crews are en route. Please drive with care and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/3wxIqgMYTQ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, an earlier detour in effect for the 595 Langley Centre/Maple Meadows Station due to a motor vehicle incident has ended, TransLink BC confirmed just before 7 a.m.

#RiderAlert 595 Langley Centre/Maple Meadows Station detour has ended. Resuming regular route.^RR — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) September 23, 2020

