DriveBC reported a vehicle stall westbound on Lougheed Highway just after Old Dewdney Trunk Road Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

TRAFFIC: Vehicle stall westbound Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

Crews are en route

A vehicle has stalled westbound on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows, just after Old Dewdney Trunk Road Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Transportation reports.

DriveBC reported the incident before 7:30 a.m.

The left lane is blocked and crews are on route.

“Please drive with care and expect delays,” DriveBC said.

Meanwhile, an earlier detour in effect for the 595 Langley Centre/Maple Meadows Station due to a motor vehicle incident has ended, TransLink BC confirmed just before 7 a.m.

