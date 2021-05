Google Maps screenshot taken at 8:08 a.m

A rollover crash on Lougheed Highway has multiple lanes shutdown on the busy transit route between Mission and Maple Ridge.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m., just west of Sprillsbury Street. Emergency crews are blocking the eastbound left lane, and closing the highway’s westbound lanes.

Traffic is heavily backed up to 272 St. Plan an alternate route along Dewdney Trunk Road.

