‘Trailblazers’ added as speakers at Maple Ridge Climate Action Summit

Dr. Alison Shaw of SFU’s Action on Climate Team will be one of the speakers at Maple Ridge’s Climate Action Summit. (Black Press files)

Maple Ridge city hall has announced more details about this month’s Climate Action Summit, and the presenters who will be speaking.

The city recently announced the Climate Action Summit to take place on Thursday, April 13 at the Albion Community Centre. It will help to shape the city strategy to address climate change.

On Wednesday, the city announced new speakers, billing them as “Trailblazers who have led the way in developing municipal climate change strategies.”

George Heyman, BC’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy, will open the summit as its keynote speaker. His speech will be followed by remarks from Dr. Alison Shaw, executive director of the Action on Climate Team (ACT) at Simon Fraser University. She is a scientist, and was the first authorized research observer in the 2001 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Both will also join a panel session with former City of Edmonton mayor Don Iveson, Town of Gibsons natural asset technician Michelle Lewis, FortisBC’s director of renewable gas and low carbon fuels Dave Bennet, and Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy.

Two years ago, Edmonton council voted to implement its Community Energy Transition Strategy, which outlines how that city will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Iveson was also behind the Edmonton Declaration that grew out of a climate change summit that the former mayor had with international mayors in 2018.

Maple Ridge will gather input from local, regional and provincial elected officials, Indigenous partners, experts and academics, community leaders, stakeholders and members of the public.

“Climate leadership and environmental stewardship is one of council’s strategic priorities as we know how important our natural environment is to our community,” said Ruimy. “We also committed to work collaboratively to bring people together deal with these big issues. We are looking forward to learning from our speakers and panelists as well as hearing ideas from community leaders and partners on how we can do our part to address the impacts of climate change. Our current and future generations are counting on us.”

The summit’s afternoon session features smaller breakout sessions for community groups and stakeholders.

The Climate Action Summit is the first of three Leadership Summits being planned for 2023. Affordable housing and economic development will be the topics at the centre of the next two summits, which are currently in the planning stage.

For the agenda, registration details and more information about the one-day Climate Action Summit on April 13 visit the city website at www.mapleridge.ca/summit