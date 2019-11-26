Loads of toys trucked in for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas hampers

But registration numbers are low with only a few days left to sign up.

Three trailer-loads of toys have now reinforced the shelves at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Thanks to help from inmates at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre, box after box of new toys from the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau was delivered to the local branch at the Albion fairgrounds, Monday.

Once sorted, they’ll all be on display in the Toy Barn, ready for pickup by parents struggling to make ends meet.

The Christmas Hamper Society, so far, has had two registration days when families can sign up in order to get a hamper with gifts and food vouchers, so no one goes without.

So far, 131 families have registered and there are only three remaining registrations left in order for families to become recipients.

Three registration days remain, all from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Registration can be done: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, 222nd Street and Lougheed Hwy; Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Golden Ears Winter Club at Planet Ice; and Friday, Dec. 6, at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall in Pitt Meadows.

Society director Tina Kirkpatrick was worried that people may be leaving registration to the last minute, adding that makes it difficult for those wishing to sponsor a family, as well.

The society has temporarily halted registration by those wanting to sponsor a family because of the slow numbers registering for a Christmas hamper.


