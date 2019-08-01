Train-pedestrian collision Wednesday in Maple Ridge

One person was injured after being struck by an eastbound train on the CP Rail line central Maple Ridge Wednesday night.

The accident happened at about 8:43 p.m. near 225th Street near Port Haney station.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance but his or her condition wasn’t unknown.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they responded to the incident involving a pedestrian.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene and transported one patient in serious condition to hospital.

More to follow.