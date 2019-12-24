Trains departing early for Maple Ridge

Christmas Eve schedule for WCE

If you caught the West Coast Express train into Vancouver this Christmas Eve morning, keep in mind that you’ll have to catch the early trains back to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this afternoon.

The holiday hours for the commuter rail service on Christmas Eve call for earlier departures eastbound in the afternoon. The trains leave Vancouver Waterfront station for Maple Ridge at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4;20 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Read more: More bus service soon

There is no train service Christmas Day or Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

However, on New Year’s Eve, the train will have the same early departure times eastbound from Vancouver as on Christmas Eve.

Buses are running on the usual weekday schedule today and will follow a modified Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.


