An oil spill occured at Trans Mountain’s pumping station near Darfield, north of Kamloops, in late May. (Photo submitted)

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Officials say a spill in B.C. from Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline two weeks ago was 48 times larger than initially reported.

The Ministry of Environment says the spill volume reported from the company’s Darfield station north of Kamloops on May 27 has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres.

It says 100 litres is the minimum threshold under the company’s spill reporting obligations, so that’s why the ministry estimated 100 litres at the time.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

READ MORE: Is the Trans Mountain pipeline worth the risk?

Trans Mountain spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the company never provided an estimate of how much medium crude oil escaped, other than to confirm with regulators that it was over the reportable threshold.

Following an onsite investigation, she says Trans Mountain has provided the updated volume estimate to regulators.

She says Trans Mountain is in the final stages of completing the cleanup.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off
Next story
Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Just Posted

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

Maple Ridge council considers 35-storey tower

Three times the height of other downtown towers

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for Langley breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Safepoint not expanding to Maple Ridge

Surrey’s safe injection site has had 60,000 visits in first year

Rescued parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary in Delta via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

President’s advisers say tirade was response to comments PM made at the end of the G7 meeting

Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Lawyer says key paragraphs about complainant’s report of sexual harassment are blacked out

B.C. VIEWS: No time for maps in this rush to a referendum

Made-up electoral systems pushed out for Green Party deadline

FIFA World Cup preview: Lionel Messi set to shine on the world stage in Group D

Argentina are the favourites to win Group D, as the battle for the runners-up will be a great one

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

Most Read