Transit Police hunt for coffee-throwing suspect accused of shoving woman

Woman is ‘very upset’ but doing fine, police say

Transit police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly threw coffee at a woman before pushing her to the ground at a New Westminster SkyTrain station.

On Wednesday, police said the 42-year-old New Westminster woman was rushing to board a train before the doors closed at about 10:45 a.m. on April 6 when she bumped into a man.

The woman told police the two “exchanged words” before she walked away.

Then, she said the man threw his coffee at her back and pushed her after she turned to face him.

The woman said she hit the platform with her head as she fell.

The suspect then left and a bystander helped the woman until police arrived and took her to hospital for bruising and minor neck and back injuries.

Police said the woman was “very upset,” but is doing well.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, white, in his mid-30s, with a medium build, short black hair and possibly blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with white designs on the pocket and carrying a coffee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call transit police at 604-516-7419 and refer to file #18-6202 or text them at 87 77 77.

