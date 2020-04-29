The man picture here is wanted in connection to an alleged assault on a SkyTrain Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault on a SkyTrain near Waterfront Station.

In a press release, transit police said a young woman got on the SkyTrain at Waterfront at about 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, a man who had been staring at at the woman approached her and yelled “you people are why my daughter is sick!”

Transit police said the man then allegedly grabbed the woman’s bag and “punched the woman in the face multiple times.

“He then grabbed her by the hair and back of the head, violently hitting her head against the SkyTrain seating,” police said.

When the train stopped at Burrard Station, transit police said the man pushed the victim through the open SkyTrain doors and grabbed her cell phone. He then allegedly threw the victims phone against the wall and broke it.

The woman was helped by two Good Samaritans who were able to get her bag back. Police said the suspect stayed on the train until it got to King George SkyTrain Station in Surrey, where he got off.

The victim reached out to transit police when she got home. She was left with a cut above her eye, a bloody nose and significant swelling to her face.

Transit police describe the suspect as a South Asian man between 40 and 50 years old, five-foot-five to five-foot-seven in height, with a medium build, a salt-and-pepper beard and wearing a black jacket, green hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect, or who witnessed this incident, is asked to contact Transit Police tip-line at 604-516-7419 or text us using code 87-77-77 and refer to file 2020-8309.

