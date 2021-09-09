Transit police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to woman on SkyTrain

Police say they believe suspect may be involved in other sexual incidents

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are hoping the public can help them find a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to a female SkyTrain passenger.

Police said the alleged incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. The woman was sitting onboard a SkyTrain and saw a man sitting directly across from her in a nearly empty train. When she looked at the man, he allegedly stared at her while masturbating. The woman moved to another part of the train.

Security video shows that the alleged suspect got on the SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station at about 8:50 p.m. Before an after the alleged incident, the man rode the SkyTrain for an “extensive” period of time along the Millennium Line and the Expo Line west of Commercial Broadway, transit police said, before finally getting off the SkyTrain after the alleged incident at 11:20 p.m.

The suspect is described dat a Caucasian male in his 20s with dark blond or light brown hair, light stubble and a slender build. He was wearing a light brown t-shirt, shorts and carrying a blue backpack and a longboard.

Transit police believe the suspect may have had other similar incidents with victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police at 604-516-7419 or text 87-77-77 and refer to file no. 2021-15475.

