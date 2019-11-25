A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

Unifor said it will be headed back to the bargaining table with the Coast Mountain Bus Company Tuesday in hopes of striking a deal before bus service is set to shut down Wednesday.

Western regional director Gavin McGarrigle said Monday they are prepared to bargain “around the clock” to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, TransLink’s CEO said 100,000 people who take the bus to work in Metro Vancouver could be stranded if the transit strike goes ahead this week.

Kevin Desmond called on both sides in an ongoing labour dispute between the Coast Mountain Bus Company and its workers’ union to head back to the table to avert the “unnecessary” strike.

Speaking at the Waterfront Station in Vancouver Monday, Desmond said bargaining would only work if both sides came back to the table “without any preconditions.”

Unifor, which represents 5,000 bus drivers and skilled trades people working for CMBC, has been engaging in job action since Nov. 1. Up till now, that job action has consisted of bus drivers ditching uniforms and overtimes bans for maintenance workers and drivers.

The union announced last week that if the labour dispute was not resolved, its members would walk off the job Wednesday and buses would not run for three days.

Desmond said 160,000 people take the bus to work every day, and 100,000 of them don’t have a driver’s licence or access to a car. In total, 350,000 take the bus every day.

“I urge the union not to punish the transit users of this region. There is still time to end this,” Desmond said. According to Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates buses in TransLink’s system, Unifor has refused four calls for mediation.

Desmond did not call on government to intervene.

“I happen to believe in collective bargaining. The workers have a right to collectively bargain with management,” he said, noting that unions and employees under TransLink have reached many deals in the past.

At the heart of the labour dispute is a $150 million gap in wages between what CMBC is offering and what Unifor is asking for. The company said it is offering a 12.2 per cent raise to skilled trades people and a 9.6 per cent raise for bus drivers, both over four years.

Unifor has asked repeatedly why CMBC does not take into account wages for Toronto transit employees when making its offers to unionized workers.

Speaking Monday, Desmond said skilled tradespeople and bus drivers are sourced locally, while transit executives are come from “very small and competitive base” around the world.

Desmond said TransLink has been working with alternate service providers, although he pointed out that “you can’t replace a bus system that transports 350,000 people every day.”

Those providers include Mobi, a bike sharing partner, which will increase the number of bikes available. TransLink will provide more bike parking and bike valets which will park the bikes in parkades near stations.

“Carpooling agencies like gobyRIDE and Liftango are increasing service levels throughout Metro Vancouver,” Desmond said. TransLink’s vanpooling service to UBC will continue to be available.

Car share companies like Evo and Car2Go will expand their pickup and drop off boundaries too, he noted.

SkyTrain, the Canada Line, the West Coast Express and Handy Dart are not affected by the strike, although Desmond warned they could be busier than usual.

Desmond said SkyTrain will be running extra trains and will have additional staff on hand to deal with the influx.

Unifor is expected to hold a press conference on the transit strike this afternoon.

READ MORE: SFU student starts fundraiser to hire charter bus as transit shutdown looms

READ MORE: $150M sticking point: Coast Mountain, Unifor fight over wage gap as transit lockout looms

READ MORE: What happens if Metro Vancouver bus drivers start a ‘good work’ strike?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

In two years, city has built four new, all-weather surfaces

Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows set to go this Friday

ORN is entering its 12th year servicing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Wiz meets Green Day in Maple Ridge production

Garibaldi secondary takes on the 1978 musical The Wiz

More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

SFU student ‘optimistic’ he can raise $3,000 to hire charter bus during transit strike

Grayson Lee created the fundraiser after his post in a SFU carpooling group on Facebook received traction

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

Most Read