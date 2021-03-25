Starting July 1, passengers on public transit in Metro Vancouver will have to pay 2.3% more, garnering an additional $4 million in fare revenue for TransLink. (Black Press Media files)

TransLink approves 2.3% fare increase to go into effect this July

Adult one-zone fares slated to jump to $3.05 from $3, monthly passes from $98 to $100.25

Starting July 1, people on public transit in Metro Vancouver will have to pay more.

TransLink directors approved a 2.3 per cent fare increase at Thursday’s board meeting, keeping up with service costs amid declined ridership and COVID-19 space restrictions.

An adult one-zone fare will jump to $3.05 from $3 and monthly passes from $98 to $100.25. Single concession fares (children and seniors) will go from $2 to $1.95 – a monthly pass, from $56 to $57.30.

The approved price hike is down from the 4.1 per cent originally forecast for 2021.

Annual fare increases were approved in 2017 as part of a coordinated “10-Year Vision” from Metro Vancouver mayors to help fund transit improvements and infrastructure in the region.

However, when the provincial government granted TransLink $644 million last year under its Safe Restart Agreement, it made the company pledge to hold fare increases at 2.3 per cent until 2024.

The fare increase is expected to generate an additional $4 million per year.

