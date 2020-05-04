Vinyl (left) and plexiglass (right) barriers shown on a TransLink bus. (TransLink)

TransLink, BC Transit to resume collecting fares June 1 after installing new barriers

Temporary barriers will allow for front-loading on buses

Free rides on Lower Mainland buses are set to come to an end as of June 1 as both TransLink and BC Transit bring back fare collection

In a Monday (May 4) press release, TransLink said it would be installing temporary plexiglass barriers to conventional buses currently equipped with traditional operator barriers. Buses that don’t have the traditional barriers – meant to protect drivers in pre-coronavirus times – will have vinyl barriers installed.

TransLink estimated that it will get $2 million per month by resuming fare collection on buses. The Metro Vancouver transit authority said in April that it was losing $75 million per month due to a a decrease in fuel tax revenue and an 83 per cent drop in ridership.

BC Transit, which operates outside of Metro Vancouver, will install a temporary vinyl panel to allow for physical distancing for drivers and customers on all buses without a full driver door.

