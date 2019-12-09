TransLink CEO. (Black Press Media files)

TransLink CEO ‘hopeful’ SkyTrain shutdown can be averted with last-minute deal

No extra buses will be on the roads if strike goes ahead

TransLink’s CEO said he was “hopeful” a deal could be reached between the union and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company before a full shutdown of the SkyTrain system Tuesday.

CUPE 7000, which represents 900 SkyTrain attendants, has said its workers will walk off the job at 5 a.m. Tuesday if they cannot reach a deal.

The impending job action comes after the union issue a 72-hour strike notice last week.

At a press conference Monday, TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said both sides had bargained throughout the weekend.

“They did not adjourn last night’s bargaining session till about 1 a.m.,” he said. “They did resume bargaining again earlier today and they remain at the table.”

TransLink has said there will be major impacts if the Expo and Millennium Lines shut down Tuesday.

“There is no way to replace a system that reliably moves 150,000 people per day,” Desmond said.

“Many people will be left with no other options to get around the regions.”

Desmond said 15,000 more cars were expected on the roads Tuesday morning and that buses and the West Coast Express would be busier as a result of the strike. The Canada Line is not part of this labour dispute,

Tuesday’s potential strike comes less than a week after the Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor ratified a deal that averted a shutdown of the bus system last month.

READ MORE: SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

READ MORE: Don’t expect extra bus service during impending SkyTrain strike, CMBC says

Most Read