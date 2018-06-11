TransLink community bus routes renamed in Maple Ridge

Community shuttle routes in Maple Ridge have been renamed, phasing out the letter ‘C’ since they are now served by various sizes of buses.

Route names being changed in Maple Ridge: the C43 is now 743 Meadowtown/Haney Place/South Haney; the C44 is now 744 Meadowtown/Haney Place; C45 is now 745 Haney Place/Cottonwood; C46 is now 746 Haney Place/Albion; C48 is now 748 Thornhill/Haney Place; and C49 is now 749 Ruskin/Haney Place.

TransLink also announced changes to summer services, effective June 25. These changes include service improvements, seasonal adjustments, and Millennium Line platform changes at Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain Station.

At Lougheed Town Centre, passengers boarding the Millennium Line towards VCC-Clark Station will board at Platform 3, while passengers boarding the Millennium Line towards Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station will board at Platform 1. Expo Line platforms will remain the same.

TransLink will have platform announcements, signage, on-site staff, and social media posts to ensure passengers are aware of the changes. TransLink provided a video to explain the changes to passengers.

Riders can view a complete list of the changes at TransLink’s webpage.