TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

TransLink said it is putting the final touches on a cannabis policy for its drivers, with legalization in Canada less than two weeks away.

While they won’t be using the recently-approved roadside saliva device to test for THC, they will be making sure their managers can spot high workers.

“What we’re going to be doing is ensuring that our… managers have the skills to recognize impairment. Behaviour, appearance, that sort of thing,” said Derek Stewart, Coast Mountain Bus Company’s director of safety, environment and emergency management

“Under no circumstances would [bringing marijuana] to work be permitted.”

Currently, there is pre-employment testing for positions like bus drivers, but Stewart said every subsidiary of TransLink will have to develop its own specific procedures.

